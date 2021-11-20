AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on UGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.