AQR Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

