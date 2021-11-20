AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,730 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRF by 61,939.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

