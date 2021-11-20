AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.10. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.00 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 125.35%.

ALX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

