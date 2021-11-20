AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,743. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

