AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Landec worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landec by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landec by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Landec by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $9.49 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.