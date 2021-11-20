AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in RLI by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

