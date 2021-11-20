AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 136,462 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

