Aramark Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.