Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

