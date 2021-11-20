Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

