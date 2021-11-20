Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

