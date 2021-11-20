Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,557.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $513,557.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,932,107 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

