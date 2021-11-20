Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $129.01 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 10570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.08.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,987 shares of company stock worth $205,680,283. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

