Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.71.

NYSE ABG opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

