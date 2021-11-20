ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $420.75 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

