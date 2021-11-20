ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLLF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

