Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Aterian stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

