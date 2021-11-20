AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,147 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,439,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,263,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

