Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $322.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.67. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $251.60 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

