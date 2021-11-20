AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin Sells 5,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $246.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.