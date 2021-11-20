AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin Sells 5,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $246.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
