Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.