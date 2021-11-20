Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

