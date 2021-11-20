AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 26.57. 1,713,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,715. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 20.39 and a twelve month high of 27.44.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

