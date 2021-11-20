Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees Sells 43,389 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $286.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

