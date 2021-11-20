Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading Up 3.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Avivagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.