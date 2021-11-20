Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Avnet has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.96 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

