Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Avnet has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

