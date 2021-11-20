Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXLA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

