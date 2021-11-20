Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,303,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.