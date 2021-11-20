B. Riley Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

