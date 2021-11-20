Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a sell rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLDP opened at C$20.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.98. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

