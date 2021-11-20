Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

