Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

