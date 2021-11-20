Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 88,885 shares.The stock last traded at $18.18 and had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.