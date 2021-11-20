Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

PIZ stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

