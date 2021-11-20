Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $365.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

