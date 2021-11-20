Bank of America Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

