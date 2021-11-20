Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BKSC stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

