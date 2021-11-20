Barclays Cuts Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $20.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,521. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

