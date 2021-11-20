Barclays Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average is $333.23. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $410.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.