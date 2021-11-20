Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,665 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

