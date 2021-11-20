Base Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $830,784.81 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $830,784.81 and $10,659.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00003902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00219450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.