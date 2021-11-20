BASIC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.