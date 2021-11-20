Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.