Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.79 ($116.80).

ETR BMW opened at €93.20 ($105.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

