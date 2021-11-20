Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.78. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 99,957 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$62.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

