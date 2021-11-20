Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post $452.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.10 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $428.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $116,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 434,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.01.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Featured Article: Street Name
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.