Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post $452.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.10 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $428.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $116,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 434,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.