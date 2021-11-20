Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $248.61 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

