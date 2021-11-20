Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.50 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $100.50 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

